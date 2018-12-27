Oyo guber: Between the men and the boys

The race to the Oyo state Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, is getting interesting with no fewer than 23 governorship candidates jostling to succeed the incumbent Governor Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi, whose second term in office as the governor will terminate on May, 29, 2019. Agboola Bayo x-rays the candidates.

39 persons chasing one seat



According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in charge of Oyo state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, 39 candidates comprising 3 females and 36 males from 39 political parties across Oyo State are contesting the 2019 gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday March 2nd 2019 in Oyo state.

The 39 governorship candidates, considering the unfolding events in the Oyo state political circuit, comprised mainly of the “men and the boys” or to better put it as the pretenders and the contenders” in politics going by the popularity and strength of some of the political parties and their governorship candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Oyo state politics unlike what it used to be is unique and at times predictable considering the Ibadan factor which has tremendous influence on who becomes the governor of the state. That factor presently could best be described as the major determining factor in the election of a governor in Oyo. Till date, Ibadan and its lesser cities (comprising 11 local governments) constitute 52 percent of the total voting population in the state leaving others including Ogbomoso, Oyo, Oke Ogun and Ibarapa zones in the state with the remaining 48 percent.

5 over 39

As far as the present political dispensation is concerned of the 39 political parties fielding governorship candidates for the 2019 general elections, about five of them could be seen as active players in contest for Oyo governorship race. For example, few days ago, the Authentic Ibadan Mogajis (heads of families in Ibadan land) recently minced no words in pointing out that of the governorship candidates in the state for the 2019 general elections, only five of them are popular and that the other 32 candidates should better team up with any of the five leading candidates to save the electorate the agony of perusing the long list of candidates during the forthcoming polls.

Of the five mentioned candidates, only the APC candidate seems to be a new entrant into the Oyo state political terrain as others are household names in and across Oyo state having occupied one political position or the past elections in the state.

The gladiators

The ADP governorship candidate, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala had served as a local government chairman, Deputy Governor to Senator Rashidi Ladoja and as a governor of Oyo. Engineer Seyi Makinde of the PDP on his part has become an household name in Oyo state having contested for senatorial seat twice and the governorship in the 2015 gubernatorial polls.

Senator Olufemi Lanlehin of the ADC was once Special Adviser to Senator Bola Tinubu in Lagos state. He was elected a Senator in Oyo state 2011 -2015 and now a governorship candidate. Barrister Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli of the Zenith Labour Party was once a local government chairman in Oyo state.

He was a former Secretary to the State Government, Oyo State, (SSG), Chief of Staff under the administration of Senator Rashidi Ladoja. Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria joined politics after he left the CBN this year. Apart from being popular in his own right, Adebayo is scion of the respected late Lamide Adelabu of the amala politics.

Mogajis argument

In the words of political stakeholders in Oyo state particularly the Ibadan Mogajis, having a long list of 39 governorship candidates in the 2019 general elections could cause confusion for the electorates and threaten the chances of electing a popular candidate, hence the need for the short listing of the five viable ones stressing “only the best is good for our state post Governor Abiola Ajimobi era in 2019”.

According to the mogajis, the leading contenders who represent major political leanings have the needed clout, resources and considerable followership and could given the mandate by the electorate to govern give reasonable leadership.

Another interesting aspect of the Oyo state 2019 governorship race is that of the five political parties with the said popular candidates, four are Ibadan sons, a development which political observers said could result to sharing of the 52 percent of the total voting population in the state among the Ibadan sons. That would equally mean leaving the overall winner to emerge with less than 40 percent as witnessed in the 2015 governorship election in Oyo state.

The 5 candidates at a glance.

Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, an Ogbomoso born politician has structures across the state and is grassroots politician of note. In the present Oyo state, one could be right publicly boasting that of all the present governorship candidates, he remains the most experienced and the best positioned to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi come 2019. Having occupied same office, he knows where to start from should eventually secure the mandate to govern the state unlike those he said would take them at least two or more years in office before finding their level. Akala has insisted that the state does not need those that would learn the ropes because they would be depriving the people of Oyo state of the needed continuation of good governance.

Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala had served as a former chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government between 1999 and 2002, was elected the Deputy Governor of Oyo State from May 2003 to January 2006 and elected the Executive Governor of Oyo state in 2007 till May 2011.

He defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party in Oyo State in December, 2014, he contested the Oyo state governorship election and came third in the contest. He again defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2017 only to pull out of the APC, a day to the party’s governorship primaries alleging foul play on the part of Governor Ajimobi, whom he accused of canvassing for a particular aspirant.

He seems poised to wrest power from Governor Ajimobi and boast certain political credentials that ordinarily could have been envied by others where he likes are scanty.

Makinde

Engineer Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde is another household name in the Oyo state political arena. The oil magnate and graduate of electrical engineering from the University of Lagos, who made his first appearance in the Oyo state politics in 2011 when he contested the Oyo South Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Nigeria People Party (ANPP). In that contest, he vied for the position with the son of the late strongman of Ibadan politics, High Chief Lamidi Adedibu, Senator Kamarudeen Adedibu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but lost the election.

In 2014, Engineer Makinde having lost out in the PDP governorship tussle defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to contest the Oyo State gubernatorial election. But he lost again.

In September 2017, Engineer Makinde, returned to the Peoples Democratic Party to pursue his governorship ambition. September this year, he emerged the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 general elections after beating a rich field of contestants to pick at the party’s primaries held at the Liberty stadium (Obafemi Awolowo stadium) in Ibadan.

Engineer Makinde enjoys teeming support among his kinsmen in Ibadan as well as from other parts of Oyo state and the youths in particular.

Lanlehin

Senator Solagbade Olufemi Lanlehin is the ADC governorship candidate. A former member of House of Representatives, who represented Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State in 1992 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He was later appointed as the Legal Adviser to his party Alliance for Democracy in Lagos state after which he served as Commissioner for Special Duties and Special Adviser to the then Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In 2002, Lanlehin, a legal practitioner left Lagos State politics and joined the politics in his home state, Oyo State and was elected as the Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in April 2011.

In 2014, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin joined the Accord Party (AP) after he left the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), following its merger with other political parties to form the All Progressive Congress (APC). In the 2015 general elections, he ran for the Oyo South Senatorial District on the platform of Accord Party (AP) and lost to the incumbent, Senator Soji Akanbi.

In spite of his seemingly clout and experience in the political race, Lanlehin may face a very tough race to the Agodi government house as his political godfather, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, has dumped the ADC for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) over alleged injustice against him in ADC.

Abiodun Alli

Barrister Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli (ZLP), a Lawyer, politician, public administrator, philanthropist and businessman, was the first elected executive chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, at the age 28, in 1991. He was the Secretary to Oyo state Government and later the Chief of Staff under the administration of Senator Rashidi Ladoja. He was the chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited and President of the foremost indigenous social club in Ibadan, Omo Ajorosun Club.

The ZLP governorship candidate is also a grassroots politician of note in Oyo state having worked closely with High Chief Rashidi, and could pose no ease hurdle to scale over by other candidates.

Adelabu

Chief Adebayo Adelabu (APC), a First Class Degree graduate of Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, lie-Ife, Osun state, is enjoying the full backing of his kinsman and the incumbent governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Chief Adebayo Adelabu though a new entrant into the Oyo state politics with his clout and support of Governor Ajimobi seems to be ready to prove his worth in the 2019 governorship race.

Penkelemesi as he is fondly called by his supporters and admirers, no doubt with his recent political outings in Oyo state is ready for the task ahead as well as to tackle other established politicians for the governorship seat.

As the governorship election draws nearer, there is no doubt that in Oyo state, it will surely be the battle of the titans, one in which no one can for now predict who will conquer to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi come May 2019.

