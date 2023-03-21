Oyo guber: Count me out of video blaming Tinubu for APC failure – Folarin 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, Tuesday disowned a trending video blaming the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other APC chieftains for the outcome of last Saturday elections in the state.

Senator Folarin in statement said he knew nothing about the said trending video which he said was produced by his sworn enemies ” with the sole intention to drive wedges in my relationship with our highly revered leader, Asiwaju and other party stakeholders.

“My attention has been drawn to a trending 2:04 mins video, blaming Mr. President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other APC chieftains for the outcome of Saturday, March 18th governorship and House of Assembly elections in Oyo state.”

The APC governorship candidate added, “I reiterate, it is Only God that gives and takes power.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

