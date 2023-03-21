Oyo guber: Folarin congratulates Makinde, says APC studying election results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, Monday congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde on his reelection for second term in office.

Senator Folarin in a statement in Ibadan also asked APC supporters in Oyo state to remain calm as the party is studying ” the results of the just concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In the statement, the APC governorship candidate lauded APC leaders and members, the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties as well as volunteers that worked for him in the elections.

“It is God that gives power and takes power! May Oyo state and our people continue to prosper. In conclusion, in line with the official pronouncement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby congratulate Seyi Makinde. Long live Oyo state! Long live APC,” he said.

Senator Folarin added, “All Glories and adorations are due to Almighty God for His Grace and for preserving our lives throughout the 2023 electioneering process”.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciations to Oyo State electorates for their support for all APC candidates on March 18th elections. May God Bless you all. To whom much is given, much is expected.”

