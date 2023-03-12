Oyo guber: Ladoja directs followers to vote APC candidate Folarin 

The former governor of Oyo state and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadaland, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, has directed his followers to vote for the Action Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, in next Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The former governor reportedly handed down the directive while addressing some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, including a former deputy governor of the state.

At the meeting, the former governor was said to have blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for the loss of the three Senatorial seats in the state during the February 25, 2023 elections.

He was said to have offered prayers for the success of Senator Folarin in the governorship election as he urged his followers and the PDP chieftains in attendance to mobilise people and deplore all in their capacity in support of APC candidates in the elections.

While reviewing the February 25th elections, Ladoja was said to have lauded the governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who came into office barely six months ago and delivered all positions contested for during the last elections to PDP.

The former governor was said to have lamented that the PDP candidates were left to their fate on the part of the governor by not showing any form of support which contributed to their loss at the election.

“I’m urging you to go out on Saturday 18th March, and do it the way we used to do it. Please, don’t leave any stone unturned towards ensuring victory for Senator Folarin, he’s the one that deserves our loyalty and support,” he said.

