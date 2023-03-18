 Oyo guber poll: Makinde wins polling unit

Oyo state governor Engr Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, won his polling unit for his party at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Council.

Gov Makinde of the PDP polled 174 votes, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, while Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord scored 5.

Also at the polling unit, Labour Party scored 3votes while 4 votes were voided.

In the House of Assembly polls, PDP scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord 9 and the Labour Party (LP), scored 5 votes with 9 votes voided.

