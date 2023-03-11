Oyo governorship election: SDP adopts APC’s Folarin

With barely a week to the governorship polls, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo state has adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin as their choice for the election.

Oyo state Chairman of SDP, Hon Micheal Okunlade, made this known on Thursday while speaking at an emergency State Congress of the party.

Okunlade said the party took the decision rescue Oyo state, the four years of Gov Seyi Makinde administration has rolled back the achievements of past governments and returned our state to the locust years.

“We believe that to right these wrongs, there is need for us to form a virile coalition with a party that can dislodge this administration that has shown itself to be lacking in development”, he said.

He added, “that is why, after many meetings with major stakeholders even outside of our party, we arrived at Sen. Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress, APC”.

“Our decision is not based on anything than the development of our dear state. He has the record. He is not someone who would promise what he won’t do. He is as straight as that. All these said, I like to enjoin all of us to go out en masse and vote for our house of assembly candidates. The support is just for the governorship, and it ends at that”

The Oyo state SDP chairman stressed “in the last 46 months, governance has become something else in Oyo. I am not saying this because we were neglected. In fact, we have moved on long ago. Though I will still get to talk about it. Things are going bad and we are surprised people are not talking about it.

“To start with, we all know what brought us here -SDP. Majority of us had decided to join the party owing to the injustice meted to us in the PDP. And since we started, there has been no problem. Our leaders, starting from our own Alhaja Mulikat Akande Adeola and others have done so very well for us till this point. And we will never take the love for granted.

“All those who assisted in putting him in power, where are they today? From Baba Rashidi Ladoja to Engr. Raufu Olaniyan, to our own Alhaja Mulikat Akande Adeola to Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan to Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, to Barr. Sharafadeen Alli (now senator-elect). The list is endless. Rather than leave us to our fate, some of us cannot sleep in our houses because thugs are being sent to us.”

