2023 governorship election: Rescue Oyo from imminent collapse, group urges voters

The League of Progressives for Good Governance in Oyo state, has tasked the people of Oyo state to rescue the state from imminent collapse and vote for Chief Adebayo Adelabu as next governor of the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Oyo state NUJ press center, Iyaganku in Ibadan on Wednesday through the General Secretary of the League, Hon Lekan Adeyemo, the league lamented that ” without mincing words, governance has gone on holiday in Oyo state”

Adeyemo said: “sadly, the state widely acknowledged for its pacesetting status has fallen in the hands of a government that lacks proper understanding people’s priorities but rather, doing things by impulse, with the resultant effect of not making the expected impacts in the life of the ordinary citizens.

” To us,the standard bearer of the Accord , Chief Bayo Adelabu, is a candidate to beat and he has the progressive ideology to make our state progressing accordingly .

“Indeed, it is only by electing Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank, with vast experience in corporate governance and development, that our dear state can be saved from imminent collapse.”

The League added, “We must also state that the peace which has eluded the state will return if he is elected governor of Oyo state.

“Adelabu, no doubt, represents the true face of progressive and will provide a platform for the progressives who have been put in disarray by the likes of Teslim Folarin and Seyi Makinde who are confirmed conservatives but who have been deceiving the people with their fake progressive mantra and disposition.”

Hon Adeyemo maintained, “In fact, it could be safely said that PDP and APC have been hijacked by conservatives, going by the characters in those political parties. Aside this, voting for either Seyi Makinde or Teslim Folarin is endorsing the continuation of the current reign of anarchy, brigandage and impunity in Oyo state.

“We must not allow our dear state to continue with that unfortunate renown. Another sad development in our body polity today is the ongoing series of alignments, realignments and endorsement of Makinde and Folarin by some political parties and politicians, akin to the transfer season in the ever-exciting world of soccer.”

The league further said, “These characters who are falling over one another to endorse and adopt these two candidates are not being motivated by the love of the state but by the pecuniary benefits which they stand to gain through their macabre dance”.

“If our dear state will witness growth and development as it did during the Ajimobi administration, the likes of Seyi Makinde and Teslim Folarin must be stopped, notwithstanding their desperation to mount the saddle from May 29, 2023. A vote for Bayo Adelabu is a vote for peace, progress, economic transformation, infrastructural development and social emancipation.”

Speaking further, Adeyemo said, “We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that he has what it takes to lead Oyo State as governor and we are using this opportunity to appeal to the good people of Oyo State to come out en masse on Saturday, March 18 to vote for Bayo Adelabu for a new Oyo State with life in abundance.”

