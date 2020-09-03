Oyo has paid N1.4bn gratuity to retirees – Commissioner

Oyo state Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, Thursday said the state paid N1.4billion gratuity to retired workers between January and August this year.

The commissioner stated this in Ibadan while addressing journalists in his office on activities of the present administration e on renumeration for retired workers.

Professor Sangodoyin said the state government is determined to offset backlog of gratuity owed retired workers in the state from 2013 to 2020 as Governor Seyi Makinde has made it a matter of state policy to pay up the accrued gratuity while salaries, pensions and other emoluments would continue to be paid as at when due.

The commissioner, while assuring retirees that the present administration in the state has allocated 70 percent of monthly gratuity allocation to retires from June 2013 according to their date of filing their retiring documents, said “20 percent from the monthly fund would go to retirees from the Judicial Service Commission while 10 percent would be dedicated to retirees that fall under health and compassionate ground.”

The commissioner said: “The present administration has paid gratuity till August 2013 which amounts to N1.4billion and we still have N26 billion targets to cover, which is our goal.

“Governor Makinde has made it clear that the welfare of workers and retirees will be paramount in his policy decisions and that is why you have seen the dedication he has for the monthly funding for the disbursement of gratuity. The policy of the present administration is centered on merit, openness and transparency,” he said.