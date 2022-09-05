Oyo imposes 15-year-jail term for land grabbers 

The Oyo state acting governor, Barrister Adebayo Lawal, has said that the state t is set to stamp out menace of land grabbing in the state.

He stated this while speaking weekend at the inauguration of the state Task Force Unit of the real properties law of Oyo state in Ibadan.

The acting governor said enough of land grabbing in and across the nooks and crannies of the state as government will no longer tolerate such practice and anyone caught involved in land grabbing will face up to 15 years jail term.

He added that those who aid and abet land grabbers will also not go scot-free, as the present administration in the state places high priority on the peace, order and security of lives and properties and will leave no stone unturned in its determination to sustain peace and security.

The acting governor stated further that the law would protect the rights of property owners, while putting a stop to the nefarious activities of land merchants, who he said, willfully and violently seize people’s land.

He cautioned those bent on encroaching on other people’s property, most times by using violence, threats or imaginary connection with the powers that be or the use of force to demand fees from real property owners.

“There is no doubt that this administration places priority on the issue of peace, order and security of the state. It is not in doubt, that Oyo state is blessed with very large geographical land mass and because of its strategic location, if properly tapped into, the revenue generation drive of the state will be enhanced.

Therefore, there is no gainsaying that land is an important factor, if not the most important factor for economic growth,” he said.

