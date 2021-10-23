Oyo jailbreak: 3 security operatives feared dead, 575 inmates still at large, 300 recaptured

No fewer than 575 inmates that escaped during the Friday attack on the Abolongo Correctional centre are still at large as about 300 others who escaped have been recaptured.

Already, the Controller of the Correctional centre, Oyo state command, Mr. Noel Ailewon, on Saturday disclosed that one of the inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abolongo, Correctional centre died during the gunmen attack on the centre.

Also, it was learnt that three security agents including two Amotekun operatives were feared killed during the shoot out between the gunmen and security agencies while the gunmen attack lasted.

Mr Ailewon who stated this in Oyo town while speaking on the Friday night attack on the Correctional centre by gunmen said efforts are on at recapturing those that are still on the run.

The Controller stressed that the only casualty among the inmates was the one that attempted to escape from the correctional centre during the exchange of gunshots between the gunmen and the security agencies.

He said the gunmen stormed the centre at about 10pm on Friday, invaded the place in large numbers and attacked the centre with sophisticated weapons leaving those at the centre with various degrees of injuries.

At the Abolongo Correctional centre, the gunmen riddled the observatory towers, residence of the head of custodial centre, and the iron door at the entrance of the main building with bullets and explosives that caused severe damages.

The recaptured inmates were seen being moved back into the Correctional centre in a mini black maria together with another big black maria .