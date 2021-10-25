Oyo jailbreak: Be security conscious, Makinde urges residents

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde weekend called on residents in and across the state to be security conscious.

The governor made the call in a statewide broadcast aired on Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo state (BCOS) while speaking on gunmen attack on Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

He said all security agencies in Oyo state have been put on high alert and that the state government would do everything to protect its citizens and all state and national assets within and across Oyo state.

Gov Makinde added that the state government has directed the security agencies to deploy personnel to critical national assets within the state and to monitor all entrances and exit points across the state.

He stated that there is need for residents of the state to be watchful and to call the security emergency number 615 in case they notice any untoward movement of persons or development, adding, “if you see something, say something.”

“I am addressing you today to update you about recent happenings affecting the security of our state. Last night, security operatives responded to a distress call about a jailbreak in the Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo town. The correctional facility had been attacked with explosives, and some inmates were set free,” he said.

Gov Makinde added, “Our security men were ambushed. As a result, we lost two of our security agents. A corporal of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Burst, and an operative of the Oyo state Amotekun Corps. Aside from the two lives lost, we had several operatives injured.

” I must mention that one of our Amotekun female volunteers, Shukurat Omoba, is presently in critical condition. I have visited her at the hospital, and we are deploying all state resources to ensure that she survives. Please, let us all join in prayer for her speedy and complete recovery.”

He added: “I am, therefore, using this opportunity also to put the citizens on alert. There is no better time to repeat the call to

action, if you see something, please say something.

“These criminals would want to go to areas where they will not be easily rearrested. If you spot any unexplained strangers in your community, please call the 615-security emergency number immediately, and make a report.”