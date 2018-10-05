Oyo judiciary delivers 1,038 judgments in one year

The Chief Judge of Oyo state, Justice Munta Abimbola, yesterday said the state judiciary handled no fewer than 5,958 cases and delivered 1,038 judgments during the 2017/2018 legal year.

Abimbola made the disclosure during the activities marking the commencement of the 2018 /2019 legal year in the state.

According to him, the cases included both criminal and civil matters.

He said the state judiciary was poised to improve on the achievements recorded in the legal year, explaining that measures to ensure quick dispensation of justice had been put in place.

“Honestly speaking, during this new legal year, we are going to see fast delivery of judgments, because a Performance Evaluation Committee has been set up at the Magistrate Court level.

“This committee, which is made up of other stakeholders like the counsels and the witnesses, is already in operation at the High Court level.

“The essence of the committee is to monitor and ensure that judges live up to expectation, and resolve issues that can possibly delay justice,’’ said Abimbola.

In his contributions, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state said thejudiciary as the third arm of government, had a significant role to play in the country’s democracy, especially as it approached the 2019 elections.

(NAN)

