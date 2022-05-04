Oyo judiciary workers stay off work over salary delay 

Judiciary workers in Oyo state Wednesday called on the state government to ensure prompt payment of their salaries to ensure efficiency.

The workers said in Ibadan that some of them stayed off their offices because of the recurrent delay in salary payment.

The entrance gate to court premises and some offices were open for commencement of work after the Eid-el-fitr and May Day holidays.

However, some workers stayed away from their various duty posts, while others, who were present, sent their colleagues home to ensure that none of them was around.

The chairman of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state, Kayode Matins, confirmed the delay in payment of salary of his members.

Matins said although the union was not on strike, many of the workers could not transport themselves to and fro work because of lack of money.

“We agreed that those who can afford to come to office should do so, as we are all managing the situation,’’ he said.

The chairman added that the union was making efforts to seek stakeholders’ help on what the workers could do to ensure prompt payment of salary. (NAN)

