Oyo LG congresses, key to APC success in 2023 – Minister





The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has disclosed that local government congress is key to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Chief Dare who stated this in his Ogbomoso, country home Saturday while speaking with newsmen said the congress should be used to lay a solid foundation for the success of the APC in the 2023 polls.

The Minister pointed out that towards this, there is the need for all APC leaders, members as well as stakeholders in Oyo state to embrace an inclusive and transparent congress

“All stakeholders and party members must unite in a bid to build a strong and vibrant opposition in Oyo state.The local government congress is key to the success of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, ” he said.

The Minister added, “the local government congress in Oyo state should be that of working together and ensuring all interests are accommodated. Let us use the local government congress to lay a solid foundation for the success of the APC in the 2023 polls”.

“All interests must be accommodated to avoid disharmony in the party. We must build a robust and acceptable team across the 33 local government areas in Oyo state to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots”.

Stressing that with upholding the ideals of the APC anchored on probity, transparency and accountability, the party would continue to wax stronger in its patriotic determination to improve the common lots of the people, the Minister lauded APC members for their steadfastness, maturity and loyalty.

He said APC leadership at the national level, has re-affirmed its commitment to a level playing ground for party activities, and tasked APC stakeholders at all levels, to use their positions and platforms to advance party’s cause against polarising it.

Related

No tags for this post.