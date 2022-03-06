Oyo: Makinde, wife bag Saki highest titles  ￼









A foremost traditional ruler in Oyo state, His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Oyedepo III, the Okere of Sakiland has bestowed the traditional title of Aare Atayese and Yeye Aare Atayese on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and his wife, Tamunominini as part of this year’s annual Beere festival.





Chairman of the 2022 Beere festival committee, High Chief Jimoh Adigun, announced this at a press conference to herald the beginning of the Beere festival scheduled for March 8, 2022 at the ancient town of Saki.





Speaking on why the governor and his wife were selected for the traditional title, High Chief Adigun, who is also the Baale of Sepeteri of Saki, said it is in recognition of the governor’s immense contributions to the infrastructural development of the town and many other in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo state.





Governor Makinde deserves the title because of his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to repositioning Oke-Ogun and Oyo state through the provisions of roads and other amenities in the area since he became governor in 2019.





“The governor has earned himself a place in the heart of future Oke-Ogun generations, who would be the ultimate beneficiaries of his sacrifices.





In his remark, Hon. Adekunle Rafiu, a former Minority Leader in the Oyo state House of Assembly and member of the planning committee thanked the governor for repositioning Oke-Ogun, urging him not to relent in his efforts until the area becomes the centre of a progressives and industrialized zone in Oyo state.