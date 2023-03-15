Oyo: Makinde’ll convincingly win votes in 29 LGs – PDP  

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state Wednesday said Governor Seyi Makinde would convincingly win the votes of nothing less than 29 local governments in the March 18 polls.

PDP stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its state publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji.

The party said the March 18 game is no longer a two horse race as speculated, adding that Governor Makinde would convincingly win votes of nothing less than 29 local governments.

“As we approach the last days of this electioneering period, we believe there is need to remind our people of the options before them as we go into Saturday’s election. One is that of sustainable accelerated development agenda which Governor Makinde represents and the return of Oyo state back to our dark era where civil servants are owed their rightful salaries at the end of the month, none payment of pensions and gratuities to pensioners and retirees, retrogressive economy and more that characterised 2011–2019 which Folarin represents.

“It is a choice between marching forward to the modern Oyo state of our dreams under the leadership of Governor Makinde or return to the dark days of avoidable deaths of pensioners and anguish of civil servants at both state and local government levels.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

