Oyo: No going back on e-voting in Nigeria – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, Monday, said there is no going back in its position on electronic voting policy.

Barrister Agboke stated this while featuring on a Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan programme Situation Room with the theme ‘INEC and Nation Building.’

He stressed that the issue of INEC getting clearance from the National Communications Commission (NCC) to transmit election results was nothing but an afterthought, saying the commission has for long been in close contact with key stakeholders in the election processes.

The INEC REC declared that the question of ‘no network’ to transmit election results being raised in some quarters was nothing but a lame duck excuse to frustrate electronic voting system by INEC.

Barrister Agboke emphasised that the commission in making use of electronic voting in the past election has been finding its way in transmitting its results, saying, all one needs to do is to look for where there is network and transmit the election results.

Speaking on the position of the National Assembly on electronic voting, Agboke said the argument was not actionable on the commission, considering the fact that INEC is a creation of law and has its statutory mandate.

The INEC REC pointed out that except the power of the commission’s statutory duty is taken away from it by law, ” no individual can take it from the commission.”

