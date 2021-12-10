Oyo not owing primary school teachers 2020 leave bonus ― SUBEB chair

Executive chairman of Oyo state Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, has stated that the state government is not owning primary school teachers year 2020 leave bonus.

The Oyo SUBEB chairman in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan Thursday frowned at the claim purportedly by some groups bent at discrediting the present administration in the state by orchestrating illegal procession or protest within the state. .

” Some political emissaries are going about, telling people that the government is owing them 2020 annual leave arrears and that the government is not taking it seriously.

“But this is not true. It is incorrect. No primary school teacher is owed monthly salary, or leave bonus today. The government has paid their dues.”

Dr Adeniran cautioned those he tagged “unscrupulous group of teachers”, aligning themselves with disgruntled politicians, to rather show gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde who has consistently paid their salaries on 25th of every month, despite the economic instability in the nation.

He said, “A government who abolished the six- year waiting period of teachers within Grade Level 13 and above; consistently paid their 13th month salaries; and ensured payment of arrears owed by previous administration deserves better treatment by its workforce in the education sector.”

He stated further that the Gov Makinde’s administration has also ensured that the waiting period of teachers from GL 13 and above has been reviewed to three years, rather than the six years enacted by previous administrations.

Condemning some teachers for allowing themselves to be used as political agents, not minding its consequences in public service, the SUBEB chairman tasked teachers who may be having issues with their accounts to visit the Finance department of the board or their various banks, rather than working against