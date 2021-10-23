Oyo NSCDC arraigns 61-yr-old man for ‘raping’ 11-yr-old girl

The Oyo state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday arraigned a 61-year-old man before a Family Court sitting in Ibadan for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The commandant, Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, disclosed this while speaking at the Command headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan Magistrate’s Court.

Adaralewa said the suspects were charged to court for rape contrary to Section 34(1) and punishable under Section 34(2) of the Child Rights Law of Oyo state by the Anti-Human trafficking and Child Protection unit of the Command.

He said the suspect, Alfa Olayiwola Rasak, 61, M, of No S6/387 Oke Oluokun Kudeti Road, Ibadan, was arrested for defiling an 11 years old minor and allegedly continued raping her for over four years.

Chief Magistrate S. H. Adebisi of Family Court 1 Iyaganku, Ibadan, after hearing the charges against the suspect, remanded him at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town till November 8, 2021.