Oyo NSCDC command arrests farmer 27, for killing herder

A 27-years-old farmer, Abraham Alamu, is now in the net of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command over alleged murder .

Oyo state NSCDC Commandant, Alhaji Iskilu Akinsanya stated this while speaking on the activities of the command.

According to the NSCDC Commandant, the farmer, a native of Ogbomoso South from Ile Okuodoro akunko compound was arrested by the command’s Agro Rangers Squad Ogbomoso Zone .

Alhaji Akinsanya disclosed that Abraham Alamu was arrested on Friday 28th of August 2020 in Ogbomoso town around 2027hrs after he had escaped since allegedly committed the offence at Oko Oba, Elega, Orire Local Government Area on 21th of this month where he brutalised one Shuaib Adamu a Fulani man of Elega Village, Ikoyi Ogbomoso for grazing his cattles on his farm.

The Oyo NSCDC Commandant said that Items recovered from the suspect at the time of his arrest includes scissors, hammer, saw, nail remover, mosquito net, 3 ATM cards, two apprentice identification card, cloth, Bible, toothbrush and purse.

He said that the suspect has been handed over to the Oyo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect at the law Court.