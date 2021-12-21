Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel for Christmas, New Year – Commandant

Oyo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Monday stated that it has deployed, of its personnel to some strategic locations in the state for the Christmas and New year festivities.

The state NSCDC commandant, CC Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, stated this while addressing the armed squad,Counter Terrorist, female squad, Disaster Management Officers, Agro Rangers and under-cover deployed to motor parks, recreational centres, worship centre units of the command.

He stated that the deployment is to among others ensure a crime free Christmas and New year celebration throughout Oyo state.

Commandant Adaralewa declared that the deployed NSCDC officers are to ensure water tight security in the state before, during and after the Christmas and New year celebration.

He said there is the need for the deployed officers and men of the command to be disciplined, patriotic, and civil in dealing with the public as every Nigerian deserves respect devoid of humiliation and intimidation.

While tasking Christian faithfuls to use of the festive season to pray for peace in the country, be benevolent and moderate in celebration, Commandant Adaralewa urged well meaning Nigerians to warn their children and wards.