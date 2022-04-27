Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,300 personnel for Eid-el-Fitri

Oyo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Wednesday stated that it deployed 2,300 personnel for this year’s Eid-El fitr celebrations.

The state NSCDC commandant, CC Michael Adaralewa, dropped the hint in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on the coming Eid El Fitri celebrations.

He stated that the Oyo NSCDC command is committed to ensuring hitch free celebration in and across Oyo state and that the unity of Nigeria should remain paramount on the minds of every Nigerian.

He said the deployed 2,300 officers and men will be positioned at various Eid praying ground , relaxation centres, malls , pipeline areas, telecommunication mast, and all federal, state and local government property and infrastructures across Oyo state.

