Oyo: NUC accredits Cornerstone varsity academic programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, accreditation for all its undergraduate academic programmes.

NUC made this known in a letter dated 2nd August, 2021, with reference number NUC/ES/412/ vol 13/24 from the office of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, to the institution Vice Chancellor, Professor Kola Oloke.

In the letter, NUC listed the programmes accredited for the faith based institution owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan as Business Administration, Accounting, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, Physics with Electronics and Economics.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Kola Oloke, while speaking on the accreditation stated that the university “is on the path of reaching greater heights.”

Expressing happiness at the accreditation of all Precious Cornerstone University academic programmes, Prof. Oloke said, ““this is a major feat and a big milestone for the institution as the school prepares to graduate its first set in the 2021/2022 Academic Session.”

The vice chancellor stated further that in its bid to expand, Precious Cornerstone University is preparing to host another NUC team for Resource Verification Exercise that would empower the institution to run new programmes including Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Mass Communication, International Relations and Procurement Management, all at degree level.