Oyo PDP LG congresses very peaceful – C’ttee Chair

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Local Government Congresses in Oyo state and Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mr Philips Shuaibu has said the congresses was peaceful in all the 33 local government areas of the state.

The Edo state deputy governor stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists after monitoring the conduct of the congresses at Ibadan South East and Ibadan South West local government areas with some members of his committee.

Mr Shuaibu declared that he was impressed with the conduct of the congresses in all the areas he visited with PDP members having agreed on consensus still but stayed back for the affirmation in line with the party’s constitution.

The Oyo PDP Local Government congresses Committee Chairman added that reports from other members of the Committees monitoring the congresses outside the state capital showed that the exercise was peaceful in other parts of Oyo state.

“Apart from the venues of the congresses I personally visited, I have been getting reports from other committee members we sent to other zones and Local governments that it is been very peaceful and coordinated”, he said.

The Edo state deputy governor added, “we expected that because the main work was at the ward level. What we are seen today is the affirmation of what happened last week and we are to go to fulfil the constitutional provision. Which means even when there is consensus agreement”

“We must go to the field and affirm what we called consensus agreement. With reports we are getting from other local government and other zones, I am happy that the consensus is working with the results we are getting from the field.”

Addressing delegates and members of the party at Ibadan South East and Ibadan South West local government during the congresses, Mr Shaibu expressed happiness at the conduct of those at the venue .

The Deputy Governor with members of the committee took their time to read out names of the newly elected Local government Executives with the delegates affirming the names as called by the Committee.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the monitoring, the Oyo state Chairman Local Organising Committee for the congresses, Senator Hosea Agboola, attributed the peaceful conduct of the exercise to efforts put in place by Governor Makinde.