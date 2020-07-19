Oyo police arrest 8 over rape, defilement

Eight suspected rapists, including two minors have been arrested by men of the Oyo state police command over alleged defilement and rape.

The state Police Commissioner, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, made this known in Ibadan at the weekend while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command

CP Enwonwu stressed that two of the suspects identified as Dauda Okiki, 15, and Salami Opeyemi, 14, were arrested for defiling a 7-year-old girl.

Also, the CP said a 20-year-old boy identified as Abdulahi Rasheed allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 7-year-old boy through the anus at Samonda area of Ibadan.

CP Enwonwu stated that Dauda and Salami on June 26 at about 1600hrs, called the 7-year-old boy, pretending to send her on an errand and locked the door against him and both had unlawful carnal knowledge of him.”

Speaking further, the CP disclosed that another arrested suspect, Idowu Ajayi, 20, together with three others now at large, on June, 19 allegedly gang-raped a 42-year-old physically challenged at ADS Primary school, Isale Banto area, Iganna town at about 1930hrs.

“The four suspected criminals took the victim from a mechanic workshop at Isale Banto under the pretense of dropping her at her house, but they diverted to ADS Primary School, Iganna where they had unlawful canal knowledge of her without her consent.”

Speaking further, CP Enwonwu maintained that two other suspects , Adesoji Adedeji, 37, and Yusuf Taiwo, 37, also had carnal knowledge of one Alabi Ajoke five times at his Sule Manager house, Iwo road, Ibadan.