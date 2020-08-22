Oyo: Police Corporal shot dead outside Ikolaba station – PPRO

Oyo state Police command on Saturday said the Police Corporal killed by gunmen in Ibadan was shot dead outside the Ikolaba police station.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Lawrence Fadeyi, the corporal was shot at the other side of the road to the Ikolaba police station together with a Police Inspector.

The PPRO said the hoodlums that shot the Police corporal and the Inspector were in a moving vehicle

“At about 9 pm of 21/08/2020, two Policemen who were attached to Ikolaba Police station who were at the other side of the road of the station were attacked by hoodlums in a moving vehicle,” he said.

SP Fadeyi added, “In the process, one Police corporal was shot dead while one Inspector was injured and he is recuperating in the hospital while the hoodlums ran away.

The Police PPRO while stressing that the Ikolaba Police station was not attacked said, “Immediately, the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incident, he gave the marching order to all Police Tactical teams including SARS, SRS, SKYNET, Federal and Safer Highway patrol teams, Puff Adder team etc to be on the trail of the hoodlums.”

SP Fadeyi also said, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police operations also went there immediately for on the spot assessment of the incident and all Police teams were put on red alert.”