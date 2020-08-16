Oyo Police declares alleged serial killer wanted after escaping from custody

Oyo state Police Command on Sunday declared wanted a 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Sunday Sodipe, after escaping from the Police custody.

The Command in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan asked the people of the state “to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted “Sunday Sodipe for immediate handing over for further action.

In the statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Lawrence Fadeyi, asked “any member of the public with credible information as to the where about of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July, 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020”, .

” Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action. He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the where about of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State. He therefore assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State.”