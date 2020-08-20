Oyo police place N500, 000 ransom on fleeing serial killer

Oyo state Police command on Thursday announced N500, 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the escaped 19years old alleged serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawrence Fadeyi.

Enwonwu in the statement also asked the people of the state to arrest and immediately hand the ‘serial killer’ over to the nearest police station for necessary action.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo state Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, psc wishes to state that handsome reward of Five hundred thousand naira only (N500,000) awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at Akinyele local government area of Oyo state, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years, who was arrested and paraded at the Oyo state police command headquarters on 17th July, 2020, but later escaped from lawful custody on 11th August, 2020.”