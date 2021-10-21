Oyo promotes over 16,500 primary school teachers

The Executive Chairman Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran has disclosed that the state government has promoted over 16,500 public primary school teachers across the 33 local government areas of the state.

The SUBEB chairman made this known, Wednesday, at a symbolic presentation of the letters of promotion to the affected teachers in Ibadan.

According to Dr Adeniran, the affected teachers had spent some years without promotion before the present administration’s assumption of office in 2019 and that all the affected teachers were promoted based on the instructions of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Today, this government has approved and commenced distribution of promotion letters to over 16,500 public primary teachers in the state. The welfare of teachers is taken very seriously by this government.

“When Gov Makinde assumed office, he promised to give priority to education and today, we have adopted measures to improve the standard of education in the state,” he said.

He then tasked all the promoted teachers to redouble their efforts, saying, “Oyo state government is committed and passionate about their welfare, appealing to stakeholders to exercise more patience.