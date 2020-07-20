Oyo ready to present students for WAEC, other exams – SUBEB chair

Oyo state government Monday expressed its readiness to present students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and other external examinations.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran made this known while leading members of the board and management of SUBEB to Islamic Mission Schools 1 & II, Bode and UMC Demonstration Basic Schools I, II &III, Molete, Ibadan to warn owners of shanties and illegal structures around the schools’ environments.

Dr Adeniran pointed out that going by the readiness of the state through the preparation of students in all terminal classes; there will be no going back in ensuring that students in the state face any external examinations, including WAEC and the Joint Admissions Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

“Earlier, the federal government said they cancelled WAEC but we thank God that they have reversed themselves. WAEC is conducted by a regional body comprising many countries, Nigeria inclusive and the COVID-19 pandemic is global, so whatever the body says should be the final, not what Nigeria thinks should happen,” he said.

The SUBEB chairman said, “nonetheless, Oyo state is on top of the situation; we are preparing our students and pupils for all examinations, especially those in terminal classes. You also know that SUBEB has been doing classes for all categories of pupils and students through the television since the pandemic broke out, it shows our readiness.”