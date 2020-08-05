Oyo records 11 Coronavirus cases – Makinde

Oyo state governor Engr Seyi Makinde Wednesday said that the state has recorded 11 new Coronavirus positive cases.

The governor who also doubled as the Chairman of Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force made this known in COVID -19 update he posted on his Tweeter handle

He maintained that the state COVID -19 Task Force has also discharged two Coronavirus patients after receiving their second negative test results..

According to Makinde, the 11 new cases were recorded in 7 of the 33 local government areas of the state.

“The COVID -19 confirmation tests for eleven suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan North (4), Ido (2), Ibadan South West (1), Egbeda (1), Ibadan North West (1), Akinyele (1), and Lagelu (1) local government areas”, he said.

The governor added, “Two confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1396” he said .

Engr Makinde stressed with the new cases, ” the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2782″.