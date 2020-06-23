Oyo records 67 new positive cases

Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force Tuesday declared that the state has recorded 67 new COVID-19 positive cases.

Chairman of the Task Force and governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who made this known in the update on the COVID-19 situation in the state also hinted that 9 CoronaVirus patients have tested negative.

Governor Makinde stressed that with the discharge of the 9 patients, the total number of discharged COVID -19 patients in the state has increased risen to 290.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Lagelu (14), Saki West (12), Oyo East (9), Ido (7), Oluyole (6), Ibadan South West (6), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan South East (4), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North East (3), Ibadan North West (2), Akinyele (2), Ona Ara (1) and Afijio (1) Local Government Areas,” he said.

The Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force added that “the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo state today is 988.”

Speaking further on efforts by the state government at curtailing the spread of COVID-19, Makinde said the state had commenced the training of over 300 stakeholders on how to contain and contain the pandemic in and across the state.