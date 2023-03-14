Oyo SDP governorship candidate steps down for Makinde

Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo state, Barrister Michael Lana, Tuesday stepped down for Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election scheduled to hold nationwide Saturday.

At a press conference in Ibadan Tuesday, Lana endorsed Governor Makinde as his candidate for the election.

The SDP governorship candidate stated that he had consulted widely before stepping down for Governor Makinde and the decision was taken alongside the House of Assembly candidates of the SDP.

“After discussing with him, we decided that Governor Makinde needs help from all capable hands within and outside the state to achieve his dreams for our state and we have resolved to assist him in doing this.

Barrister Lana added: “We therefore resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Governor Makinde of the PDP on Saturday and get him elected as governor of Oyo state.

“During my radio interview recently, I duly informed members of the public that whatever step I would take would be determined by the decision of all candidates, especially the House of Assembly candidates of the SDP of which I am the governorship flag bearer.”

Barrister Lana added: “We have also consulted widely. We have talked with some national officers of the party and my supporters among the trade unions, traditional rulers, market associations and religious bodies.

“As you are aware, in almost all radio interviews I attended, I was asked whether, as it had become the habit of this party, I too would step down at the end of the day. Believing I was in the midst of ideologically sound members, and knowing myself as a principled person, I always answered in the negative. I believed fervently that my gospel of preaching issues and ideas would earn me the victory that the people of the state deserve.

“We had to sit down and rethink and take a decision that will be in the best interest of the neglected and aggrieved party members, the candidates and the generality of the people of the state that we set out to serve.”

