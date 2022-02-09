Oyo sealed our Ibadan offices despite owing us N450m – IBEDC

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Wednesday said Oyo state government has sealed off all its offices despite owing the company a three- year debt of N450million.

IBEDC in a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, accused the Oyo state government of retaliatory and illegal action “over the issue of its huge indebtedness.”

The IBDEC COO said after several futile efforts at recovering the three year debt owed by the state government, the company was left with no option than to cut the power supply to the Oyo state government secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

“IBDEC as part of efforts to get the outstanding paid initiated several engagements through correspondences and physical meetings, but all these efforts yielded no result. No business in this country can run successfully with such a huge outstanding debt, the power we distribute to customers must be accounted for and paid for. We have no choice but to disconnect the Oyo state secretariat,” he said.

The COO added, “So, it is worrisome to see that the government has sealed off our offices with this underhand and arm twisting tactics instead of paying the debt owed . This was not done in good faith and it would have damaging effect on the business and service delivery to our customers.

“Oyo state government on Wednesday 9 February, 2022 commenced the sealing of our offices within the state over some suddenly contrived debts labeled revenue bills and personal income without due notification. This issue of revenue bills and personal income arising now is quite suspicious.”

While urging Governor Seyi Makinde to look into the matter in the interest of all concerned as it would further exacerbate the power challenges and pressure on residents and commercial activities in the state.

Oyedele said, “IBEDC engages in essential services to the public and the effect of this arm twisting tactics can at best be imagined if not quickly arrested.”

Sources said in a counter reaction to the disconnection of power supply to the Oyo state secretariat, men and officers of the Oyo state Tax mobilization stormed some of the IBDEC offices in Ibadan and sealed them off over an alleged unpaid tax.