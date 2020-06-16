Oyo: Sen. Folarin cautions Makinde against reopening of schools

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Tuesday said the planned reopening of schools by Oyo state government is an “undue risk”.

Senator Folarin in a Tweet posted on his Tweeter handle asked the Gov Seyi Makinde led administration to reconsider its decision especially on the reopening schools for some selected students.

According to the Senator, going ahead with the planned reopening of schools will amount to subjecting the children to undue exposure to the deadly virus.

“As a citizen of Oyo state, I am appealing to the state Government to reconsider its decision on reopening of schools and not subject our children to undue exposure to the deadly virus. Our schools can reopen once our state shows a decline in positive Covid-19 cases,” he said.

“At that time, the state government should also advance clear protocols to which schools must abide after reopening. These include protocol on hygiene, self-distancing and community support for contact tracing.

“The curve of positive Covid-19 test cases in Oyo state has yet to flatten, talk less of decrease. Nations that have progressively reopened their schools did so after experiencing a steady decline in positive cases of covid19.

“In addition, there were no spikes in positive cases of covid 19 for a clear 25-30days, prior to reopening their schools. We have not reached that stage in Oyo State and there is no reason to engage in undue risk,” he said.

Senator Folarin emphasized that there is the need for the Oyo state government to take decisions based on professional advice aimed at protecting the lives of the people in the state.

“Without sounding political, the state government needs to take decisions based on professional advice that is aimed at protecting lives rather than popularity.

“A good government must take tough decisions at critical periods such as this. The disregard for advice such as that offered by the World Health Organisation (WHO) who proclaimed the COVId 19 a pandemic in March, contributed greatly to the loss of lives in our State to the deadly virus.

“ We cannot afford another decision taken on the need for political popularity over protection of lives, particularly as it affects our children. It is better to abide on the side of caution.”