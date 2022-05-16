Oyo South: APC committee clears Adegoke for senatorial primary

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Screening committee has screened and cleared a leading senatorial hopeful for Oyo South senatorial district, for the May 24, primary election of the party.

Speaking after his screening by the

former governor of Zamfara state, Mahmood Shinkafi led committee, Olooye Adegoke disclosed that the first hurdle has been successfully conquered as the screening has cleared the way for him to face other contenders.

The APC senatorial aspirant pointed out that with God on his side, his teeming supporters and the implicit confidence the party leadership has in him, he was confident that the journey to the red chambers has been shortened.

Olooye Adegoke maintained that

despite that Ibadan has six local governments and Ibarapa has three, both zones will get best and equal representation from him.

“All I ask for is unity of purpose for that is the weapon with which we will win at the general polls.To my teaming supporters across the Oyo South senatorial district and my well wishers across the state, I am emboldened by your show of love and commitment”, he said.

Olooye Adegoke added, “All I can ask for now is for you not to relent in your support for me.Your prayers, encouragement and suggestions will be needed most as I assure you that with this screening, victory is already beckoning and I pledge that all the local governments will get best and equal representation from me”.

Appreciating the APC leadership in Oyo state and the Oyo South senatorial district, the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland insisted that with his vast experience in corporate world, international exposure and contact, he would facilitate infrastructural development into the Oyo south senatorial district and the state as a whole.

The APC senatorial aspirant while pledging best and equal representation for all the nine (9) local governments that make up the senatorial district said APC was prepared more than ever before to overwhelmingly take over Oyo state in 2023.

According to him, the ongoing exodus from the PDP to APC is enough evidence to the fact that the people of the state have embraced the APC because of the calibre of men presently the APC is parading as well as piloting the affairs of the party in the state.

