Oyo state deserves best governor in 2023 – Popoola 



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Engineer Popoola Olukayode-Joshua, Thursday, said the state deserved the best governor in 2023.

Engineer Popoola stated this in Ibadan while declaring his intention to contest the Oyo state governorship ticket against Governor Seyi Makinde in the 2023 election.

The PDP governorship aspirant decried the present security situation in the state which according to him is worsening and handmade, adding that the Governor Makinde-led government should tell the truth about the arrest and detention of the Accountant General of the State.

Engr Popoola also challenged the Oyo state governor to give account of the borrowing of his government in the last two years with that of the last administration.

“Development of any nation largely depends on security of lives and property. Our party is known for peace and development but today, the reverse is the case in Oyo state. None of us is secure again. This is simply because we empowered troublemakers”, he said.

Popoola added, “In as much as I agree that security in Nigeria is a national issue but we all know that the magnitude of insecurity in the north is not applicable in the south but ours is handmade. That is why we need a true son of the land like POJ who knows the plight of his people to take over at this stage.

“On the economy, for how long can we continue to borrow money for payment of salaries? For how long can we empower strangers from Osun state to determine our fate in Oyo state?

“Our leaders are yet to tell us why the state Accountant General was arrested and detained. The only statement the government made was they are harassing them. Is that harassment or they should tell us how much they have stolen? They pretend to be saints when they are even worse than the devil. We want accountability not pretence”, he said.

