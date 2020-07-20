Oyo students ‘ll sit for WAEC, other external exams – SUBEB chairman

Oyo state government on Monday expressed its readiness to present students in the state for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and other external examinations.

Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran made this known while leading members of the board and management of SUBEB to Islamic Mission Schools 1& II, Bode and UMC Demonstration Basic Schools I, II &III, Molete, Ibadan to protest against owners of shanties and illegal structures around the schools’ environments.

Dr Adeniran pointed out that going by the readiness of the state and readiness of students in all terminal classes, there will be no going back in ensuring that students in the state face any external examinations, including WAEC and the Joint Admission Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

“Earlier, the federal government said they cancelled WAEC, but we thank God that they have reversed themselves, WAEC is conducted by a regional body comprising many countries, Nigeria inclusive and the COVID -19 pandemic is global, so whatever the body says should be the final, not what Nigeria thinks should happen”, he said.

The SUBEB Chairman added, “but nonetheless, Oyo State is on top of the situation, we are preparing our students and pupils for all examinations, especially those in terminal classes, you also know that SUBEB has been doing classes for all categories of pupils and students through the television since the pandemic broke out, it shows our readiness.”

Speaking on the erection of illegal structures around schools in the state, the SUBEB chairman stressed that the state government would not condone any form of illegality in the education sector, especially in the primary schools across the state.

“We will not allow erection of shanties, kiosks and illegal structures around our school premises, we are not going to condone such illegality, allowing such will have negative impacts on the psyche and performance of our pupils.

“We have come to warn them and give them ultimatum for evacuation of their structures today unfailingly, we shall come back and demolish the structures if they fail to remove them.”