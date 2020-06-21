Oyo: Time not ripe for schools’ reopening, Adelabu tells Makinde

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates in Oyo state during the 2019 general elections, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said it is not yet time for schools to reopen.

Featuring on Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan live programme, “South West Political Circuit” Saturday, Chief Adelabu cautioned the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration against going ahead with the June 29 date for the reopening of schools.

The APC governorship candidate warned that reopening of schools in Oyo state at this particular period of increase in the number of COVID-19 would amount to deliberately exposing the students to coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that for any government taking the life of its citizens important, there should be no basis for contemplating reopening of schools with the present situation in Oyo state,

“It is not yet time for schools to reopen in Oyo state. If you take life very seriously, it is not yet time for reopening of schools. Even if it will take one year to get them, it is worth it. Reopening of schools when you have rising cases is like you want people to die deliberately,” he said.

Chief Adelabu asked:”Why are we in the rush?” He said in governance, there must be the courage and the will to take firm decisions for such an administration to succeed especially in a critical situation such as the present COVID-19 period, rather than succumbing to undue influence.

“You cannot expect people to be clapping for you every time. There are some decisions you take in the general interest of the people. You have to step on toes if you want to succeed in government. I am not in support of reopening schools in Oyo state. If schools resume, I will not allow my daughter to go”.

Speaking further, Chief Adelabu frowned at the failure of the Oyo state government in encouraging indigenes of the state towards donating into the state COVID-19 fund by not making it an all inclusive arrangement.

The APC chieftain pointed out that the ” cult like manner” and PDP members alone arrangement cannot be of benefit to the Oyo state government.