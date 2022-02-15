Oyo to build airport in Oke Ogun to boost IGR – Commissioner

Oyo state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musbau Babatunde, Tuesday, hinted that the state government is determined to build an airport in the Oke -Ogun zone of the state.

Prof. Babatunde dropped the hint in Saki while addressing critical stakeholders at a forum organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to educate the people on the state’s 20 years development plan.

The commissioner stated that the establishment of an airport in Oke Ogun area of Oyo state would be a way of boosting the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Unveiling the state development plan, the commissioner stated that the 5-years short term plan would aid the actualisation of the long term plan for attainment of Oyo growth’s emancipation.

He stated further that Oyo state has enough fund to ensure that the plans are actualised.

Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Economic Planning, Gbenga Oyekola, in his remarks said both short, medium and long term plan was to ensure that abandoned projects that funds have been earmarked for might be strategically channeled to other beneficial projects.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, in her welcome address noted that the 20 – year – plan was an integral blueprint that took Oyo state to enviable heights.