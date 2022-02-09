Oyo to change LAUTECH from technology to conventional university – Commissioner

Oyo state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, has said the state government is to change the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), from a technology university to a conventional university.

Professor Oyewo stated this Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Oyo state Executive Council meeting held at the executive chambers of the governor’s office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

He pointed out that the state government has approved a bill titled 2022 LAUTECH Amendment Bill, to be forwarded to the Oyo state House of Assembly proposing to amend the objectives of the university to accommodate other fields of study and alter its present status as a strictly technology institution, as well as allow it to make provision for workers’ pension scheme.

Prof. Oyewo stated that the LAUTECH Amendment Bill, when passed into law, will enable the institution to offer courses in different fields of studies outside the field of technology, and also allow the establishment of more courses in Humanities, Law and other fields of studies.

“We have a bill that has been proposed and approved by Exco, for onward transmission to the Oyo state House of Assembly, to amend the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso Law, to reflect the proposed change in the current status of the institution from a technical university to a conventional one,” he said.

The Attorney General added “This is to enable the institution to offer courses in Humanities, Law and other fields for qualified candidates, as approved by National Universities Commission, NUC.”

Prof Oyewo added that “So, the bill, in essence, seeks to amend the name of the university to Ladoke Akintola University (LAU) instead of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. It is also to amend the objectives of the university to accommodate other fields of study and alter its present status as a strictly technical university to a regular university, which will translate to having more campuses in humanities to carry some courses like Social Sciences, Law, Management, Education and other fields of studies in art and humanities.”