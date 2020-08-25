Oyo to make tourism revenue generating sector – Commissioner

Oyo state commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, has said the present administration is determined to build the tourism industry and make it a revenue-generating sector.

Dr. Olatunbosun stated this Monday while receiving the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) during a courtesy visit to his office Monday.

The commissioner stated that Oyo state has tourism potentials that could yield enough income for the state and also generate employment if private investors and corporate bodies collaborate with the present administration to develop the tourism sites.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has shown great interest in building the tourism industry to become a revenue-generating sector in the state. That is a quality of a leader that sees into the future and sees potentials for solutions where others are lamenting,” he said.

He maintained that the present government in the state was committed to partnering with groups, associations, corporate bodies and individuals who are into the development of culture and tourism potentials which are embedded in Oyo state.

He said this was as a result of the fact that “Oyo state is blessed with diverse traditional elements and tourist sites which when utilised and harnessed, would attract investors provide employment and increase the IGR of the state.

“It is no news that Oyo state possesses more traditional elements that always attract foreign and local interests as well as tourism sites that when harnessed, will bring enough fund to the state and boost its IGR. Countries such as Israel, Kenya, Italy and others do not rely on petroleum to survive; they use tourism to drive revenue.

“We are replicating same in Oyo state and it shall be successful with conscious collaboration of corporate interests and organisational support for the government in the areas of revamping, redesigning and face-lifting our major traditional programmes and tourist-attractive sites. Ado-Awaye suspended lake is one site that has no equal in Africa and even United Nations should show interest.”

The commissioner assured the association of the readiness of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to partner with them in promoting the culture and tourist potentials around the state while also working together to promote the activities of the association through the ministry’s various media platforms.