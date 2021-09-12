Oyo to tackle menace of building collapse – Deputy gov

Worried by the spate of building collapse in the country, Oyo state government Saturday expressed its determination to tackle the menace across the state.

The state deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, stated this while speaking at his investiture as the distinguished fellowship of the Nigeria Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (NAEGE) at its 6th Annual Conference themed “Geosciences for Sustainability of Structures and the Environment” held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.

Olaniyan tasked the association to come up with recommendations on their role and importance in stemming cases of building collapse so that the government can adopt their suggestions as policy.

He added that the role of geological engineers is important in putting up structures since they studied the earth and buildings are erected in the earth. Therefore, their expertise is needed on what kind of structure fits the earth.

He lauded NAEGE for awarding him the biggest honour of the association, promising to be a worthy ambassador while working towards its growth.

Guest speaker at the annual conference, Mr. Fidelis Abija, called on Oyo state government to incorporate geologists into structural design and material selection plans especially for public buildings.

Mr. Abija charged other engineering sister associations to collaborate with NAEGE to deliver value and resilient structures that are sustainable and long lasting.