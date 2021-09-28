Oyo: Tourism a viable alternative to oil – Makinde

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has stated that tourism “is a viable alternative to oil and other sources of revenue generation in the country.”

Makinde stated this at this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD) held at the 246 steps Ado-Awaye Hills, Iseyin local government, Iseyin.

The governor said there is the need for stakeholders in the tourism industries, and general public to be part of the tourism development efforts in the country and Oyo state in particular.

Represented by his special assistant on Tourism, Ademola Ige, Governor Makinde stated that investors should join the Oyo state government in promoting tourism in the state.

He added that stakeholders in the tourism industry should not hesitate to partner with the state government in order to make the sector a catalyst for positive change, adding that this year’s World Tourism Day theme: ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’ is apt, as the state government is set to work with investors on Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme.

The chairman, Iseyin local government area, Muftau Osuolale Abilawon, while speaking at the World Tourism Day said the local government is ready to expand the tourism potentials of Ado-Awaye, adding that the site has placed Oyo state on world map.

“We need to make our tourism sites attractive for the people and that is why we have decided to promote our domestic tourism. We need to keep our currency in the country. Our philosophy is to identify, package and promote our tourist attractions,” he said.