Oyo: Vigilante member arrested over attack on Fulani settlement

A suspected member of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) identified as Tajudeen Sheu was Tuesday arrested by the Oyo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over an alleged attack on a Fulani settlement in Ogbomoso..

Te Oyo state NSCDC commandant, Alhaji Iskilu Akinsanya, while parading the suspect, said Tajudeen together with 5 others now at large stormed the settlement early in the day for attack.

Commandant Akinsanya stated that at about 0124hrs early Tuesday, the Miyetti Allah chairman, Ogbomosho branch, “Muhammad Mahmud” alerted the NSCDC of an attack at the Fulani settlement in Idigba Olomi by some hoodlums numbering about 6.

The NSCDC commandant stated that the Agro Ranger in Ogbomosho /Oyo axis swung into action and a suspect named Tajudeen Sheu a VGN and in a VGN attire was arrested.

Alhaji Akinsanya added that “One red bajaj motorcycle with osun registration number EKG 100 UP , one (1) Single barrel local gun, cutlasses, petrol in ragolis bottle, torch light and a local charm were recovered from him”.

Commandant Akinsanya stated that the victims were rescued and rushed to Obafemi Hospital in Ogbomosho

The arrested suspect said he was attacked by unknown person in the night, and that was why he reinforced his 5 other team members for the attack.

Akinsanya said after investigations, the suspect would be taken to court.