Oyo will vote massively for Tinubu in 2023 – Folarin

Oyo state and coordinator for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, Tuesday stated that the people of Oyo state would vote massively for APC in the presidential and other elections come 2023.

The APC governorship candidate stated this in Ibadan when he received the leadership of the Contact and Mobilization Committee of the APC PCC, South west in a courtesy visit.

Senator Folarin added that come 2023 general elections, APC in Oyo state will win for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima and other candidates of the APC.

He added that the people of Oyo state are solidly behind the presidential bid of Asiwaju Tinubu and they are ready to vote massively for APC in the presidential and other elections come 2023.

Senator Folarin said the 95 percent votes projected for Asiwaju Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election by the chairman of the Contact and Mobilization Committee, Alhaji Mutiu Are, is realisable in Oyo state as the party in the state had enlisted over 100,000 members who are currently mobilising support for Asiwaju Tinubu and other candidates of the party across the 6,390 polling units in the state.

He said the party had also inaugurated a presidential and gubernatorial council of 3,333 strong APC members formed into 41 committees that were already working round the clock.

He stated further that they cover all aspects of electioneering in their various locations all over the 351 wards of the state.

He added that it is being replicated in all the 33 local government areas of the state.