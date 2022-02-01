Oyo won’t trample on religious rights of anyone – Makinde

Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Tuesday, declared that the state government under his leadership would not trample on the religious rights of anyone.

In a message to mark this year’s World Hijab Day, to Muslim Ummah in the state, especially the female adherents, the governor stated that his administration would not oppose activities and practices that would promote godliness and modesty.

Gov Makinde in the message issued by his Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs, Imam AbdRasheed AbdAzeez, described hijab as a covering, which not only beautifies the wearer but also helps in advancing decency in the society.

He reiterated that female Muslim students who wish to wear hijab in public schools in the state have not been denied their right to do so, saying, ” I want to congratulate the Muslims on the 2022 World Hijab Day. If the Quran says female Muslims should wear hijabs, our government will not oppose it.

“Since our constitution guarantees freedom of religion, my administration will not prevent anyone from following his/her religious dictates. I have instructed those in positions of authority in the state’s public service and across all our public schools not to intimidate or harass anyone because of their religious beliefs or practices.”

Engr Makinde added that “Our government is God-fearing and we will continue to preach religious tolerance, equality and justice, which will further engender peaceful coexistence, love and togetherness.”

Emphasising that more of such opportunities have been granted to the willing female Muslim students even in community schools, the governor cited the School of Nursing, Eleyele and College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan as a few of the examples.

Commenting on the theme of this year’s celebration ‘Hijab is our crown not a crime,’ Gov Makinde said no female Muslim should be harassed in Oyo State for wearing hijab, adding, “as the theme of this year’s celebration suggests, hijab is the pride of every female Muslim and it remains sacrosanct.”