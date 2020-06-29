Oyo yet to commiserate with us on Ajimobi’s death – Widow

Wife of the late immediate past governor of Oyo state, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Sunday disclosed that Oyo state government was yet to commiserate with the family over the death of Abiola Ajimobi.

Mrs Ajimobi stated this while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum who paid her condolence visit at the former governor’s Oluyole Estate residence after the burial ceremony of her husband.

Mrs Ajimobi on sighting the deputy governor of Oyo state, Engr Rauf Olaniyan among the dignitaries opened up, saying the Oyo state government had not commiserated with the Ajimobi family on the death of her husband.

“I think the least anybody can do, as a God-fearing person, is to send me a word of encouragement at that time. And even after he died, not even you, Mr Deputy Governor called me,” she said.

At that point, the deputy governor, Engr Olaniyan interjected saying “I called you.”

Mrs Ajimobi immediately responded saying, “You should have sent me a text message. I don’t have your number, I can’t pick up. I am the wife of a politician; I don’t pick numbers I don’t know. You can send a message. Everybody is going to die. My husband is dead, and he served this state for eight years. What are we talking about!”

At this juncture, other governors present intervened in asking both sides to keep the peace.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Ekiti state governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who led other governors to the Oluyole residence, described Senator Ajimobi as a rallying pillar in APC.

“He governed this state for eight years and in this sense, you can call him the architect of modern Oyo state. I am not only the chairman of Governor’s Forum here with my colleagues but I am also an Ibadan resident, so I know this state. I can tell you without any shadow of doubt that he was the best governor of this state. But that was not what sell him to the generality of his brothers, it was his unique character, ” he said.

“He was ultimate bridge builder. He was a connector at all time. He was an advisor to us all. He was always seeking away to pull people together to organise a better country and build bridge across divides,” he added.