Ozigbo, group empower entrepreneurs as ‘unusual praise’ lifts Anambra

Ten young entreprenuers from different parts of the country were on Saturday, empowered with millions of Naira as Unusual Praise, Africa’s largest Catholic gospel event stormed Onitsha, Anambra state commercial city.

The beneficiaries including Chuma Agudo, Nwagu Tochukwu, Jonbosco Chigozie, Ugwu George, Ugwuneke Ikechukwu, Chukwunenye Obodoefune, Nnamani Ikechukwu, Obidiwe George and Okeke Uzoamaka received N400,000 each as winners of 2021 Unusual Entrepreneur.

Unusual Entrepreneur, a youth business development initiative aimed at empowering budding business owners, was introduced in 2018 by Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the founder of Valentine Ozigbo Foundation (VCO), when he chaired Unusual Praise, a musical evangelism network organised by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki, Lagos state.

Speaking at the occasion, Ozigbo, who was the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at just concluded Anambra gubernatorial poll, expressed excitement at having Unusual Praise in his home state, because according to him, it was “an avenue for us to praise God in an uncommon manner. To do this, we plan to achieve several other objectives, including the propagation of the gospel of Christ.

“It is also an avenue for us to identify those who need help in their businesses and empower them. In 2018 when I chaired this event, we had the privilege of setting up the Unusual Entrepreneur platform, and I am incredibly pleased to be present as it is being held in my home state, Anambra. The essence of this is for you to be empowered and make an impact using your chosen business.”

In a remark, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, His Grace, The Most Rev Valerian Okeke, appreciated the organisers, musicians and congregants for coming together to worship God.

Blueprint reports that 15 gospel artistes who ministered at the event with their soul-winning music were Joe Praise, Chioma Jesus, Steve Crown, Chinyere Udoma, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Prince Gozie Okeke, Avoma Kids, Olamide Baritone, Evang James Arum, Sir Jude Nnam, and Nkiru Emmanuel.

