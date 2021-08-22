Pa Chukwuemeka Okonkwo for burial Sept 17

The burial plans for Pa Wilfred Chukwuemeka Okonkwo who died on July 9 has scheduled.

According to the burial schedule released by his inlaw, Mr. Oseloka Zikora, a consultant with African Ministers Council on Water, while the interment of his remains will take place on September 17, 2021, the funeral event will officially commence a day after with Service of Songs

Aged 91, Pa Okonkwo also known as Ezenwaka hails from Umuka-Ezeawulu village, Nibo in Awka South local government area Anambra state, Nigeria.

An old boy of Merchants of Light School, Oba, Pa Okonkwo had a distinguished career with the Nigerian Railway Corporation where he retired in 1989 after 35 years of dedicated service.

He later joined the Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS) where he worked as Transport Supervisor and later Depot Manager from 1990 to 1996.

Pa Okonkwo who lived a devouted Christian as a member of Anglican Communion, is survived by Mrs Catherine Okonkwo, his wife of almost 57 years, and five surviving children including Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, Chukwunenye Okonkwo, Mrs Nkiru Zikora, Ifeoma and Chinyelu Okonkwo, and a veteran journalist, Oseloka Zikora son-in-law.

The release also added that the remains of Pa Okonkwo will be laid to rest in his family compound, Umuka-Ezeawulu, Nibo after a funeral service at the St. Mathew’s Anglican Church, Nibo.